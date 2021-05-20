WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans over President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan are hitting a crucial stage ahead of talks Friday. The latest GOP offer has left some dismay in the administration that there hasn’t been more movement off the Republicans’ initial $568 billion proposal. A Republican says GOP lawmakers did increase their offer and have been working in good faith with the White House. But the slog of the closed-door talks is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats. The president’s team had set a soft Memorial Day deadline to determine if a deal was within reach.
