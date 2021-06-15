WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to imbue Independence Day with new meaning this year by encouraging nationwide celebrations to mark the country's effective return to normalcy after 16 months of coronavirus pandemic disruption.
The White House is expressing growing certainty that July Fourth will serve as a breakthrough moment in the nation's recovery.
The White House says the National Mall in Washington will host the traditional fireworks ceremony. It's encouraging other communities to hold festivities as well.
Tuesday's announcement comes even as the U.S. is set to cross the grim milestone of 600,000 deaths from the virus.
