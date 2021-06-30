SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — A New York City man bought a beachfront condo in Florida to start a new chapter of his life after his wife and parents died.
Now Harry Rosenberg is missing in the rubble of the building in Surfside, along with his daughter and her husband, who were visiting for the Sabbath.
The 52-year-old asset manager had recently moved into Champlain Towers South following the loss of his wife to cancer and his parents to COVID-19. Rosenberg's new home came with the promise of a fresh start.
The cascading tragedies are reminders of the toll the collapse has taken on many families after what was already a grief-filled year.
