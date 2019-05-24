A wildfire has shut down a portion of Interstate 95 in northern Florida, snarling traffic on a major US highway as the busy Memorial Day weekend begins.
The Yellow Bluff Fire has scorched 450 acres and is 30% contained, the Florida Forest Service's Jacksonville office said. It started Wednesday, and detours are in place as it burns adjacent to I-95.
The Florida Highway Patrol is diverting traffic off I-95, and both northbound and southbound directions are closed in Duval County, said Officer Christian Hancock of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
I-95 is a major thoroughfare along the East Coast from Miami to the US/Canada border in Maine, and is also key to accessing major beaches in Florida.
"With the Memorial Day travel weekend approaching, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on safety and I-95's reopening," said Commissioner Nicole Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a dense smoke advisory in the area. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.