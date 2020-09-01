Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The pandemic has forced us to rethink and relearn how we shop, stock our pantries and plan our meals, and with delivery programs dropping off food and groceries at the front door, data suggests people are getting used to the added convenience.
With the click of a mouse or a downloaded app, grocery shopping is done in a matter of minutes.
"I think Target and Walmart doing the delivery services to homes and everything would be a fantastic idea," Simpsonville resident, Anita Abbott said.
Amazon Prime, Instacart and Shipt are a few of the companies offering grocery delivery subscriptions. The trend has accelerated in recent months following the pandemic, giving shoppers a way to safely shop without ever leaving their home.
"One, for people that are extremely busy and don’t have time to shop, and two, with the pandemic going on, for people that are social distancing and don’t want to be out in the stores," Abbott said.
According to a study by Bain and Company, about 3 - 4% percent of grocery spending was done online prior to the pandemic. In just a matter of months, online sales jumped, making up about 10 to 15% of sales.
Some consumer experts believe the trend will continue. Another survey by McKinsey's Global Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods found 57% plan to continue grocery delivery after the pandemic.
"I think it’s a great idea. The more stores the better," Abbott said.
Walmart is the latest company to catch on to the delivery craze. Walmart+ is available later this month, offering same-day delivery on 160,000 products and discounts on gas prices, for a flat yearly or monthly fee.
According to a Walmart spokesperson, all deliveries will come directly from the store closest to the customer's house, which are supplied by local distribution centers.
"It’s something I would look into. We’ve done the ones like Instacart, and where we do the grocery pickups, so it’s definitely something I’d look at," Simpsonville resident, Steve Kirk said.
The program rivals similar memberships like Amazon Prime, which offers free two-day shipping on millions of items and video streaming for $119 a year or $12.99 a month.
Walmart+ Membership will be available starting September 15. It will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day free trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.