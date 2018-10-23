Williamston, South Carolina (Fox Carolina) - Williamston Police Department is looking to the public for help with a missing persons case. Authorities are reaching out for assistance from the community in hopes to locate a missing juvenile, who has not been seen Monday.
Brandon Miranda has been missing since yesterday morning (10/22/2018) since 6:50am. He was last seen around the area of McDonalds / Goodys within town limits of Williamston. Police reported that he is wearing camouflage pants, black Nike shoes, and a green shirt.
The outfit which he was last seen wearing should be the exact outfit in the photo provided. If anyone knows of his whereabouts or has seen him please call 911.
