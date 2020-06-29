Willie Nelson says he has stopped smoking because it almost killed him

It looks like Willie Nelson has Joe Biden on his mind.

The legendary country singer will join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support the former VP's presidential bid.

Guests at the event will include two of Biden's former primary rivals -- former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards -- an abortion rights activist and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards -- will also be there.

The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.

