Major winter weather has taken over the western Carolinas and will linger throughout the day. Dangerous road conditions in the wake of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through the night and into early Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains and northern Upstate including Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Cherokee, Stephen, Franklin and Hart counties until 12AM Monday. Several inches of snow and sleet are falling, along with a glaze of ice in some spots. Travel will be dangerous and power outages are possible, as winds could gust upwards of 30 mph.
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, Elbert, and Union counties until 12AM Monday. This means significant ice accumulations could cause power outages and dangerous roadways.
We could see 2-4" of snow in the Upstate along the 85 corridor, 3-6" farther north, and 8-12"+ for the mountains. The heaviest precipitation is expected from5-10am. South of I-85 we'll see more of a wintry mix, with some snow and sleet, but a bigger threat for freezing rain/ice, mainly through noon.
In the afternoon, all snow returns, but will be much lighter than the morning's snow. Precipitation lingers on and off through Sunday evening but should be out by Sunday night, leading to some chilly, clearer, and calmer weather next week. Watch for icy roads Sunday and Monday nights.
