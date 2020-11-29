COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina want residents across the state to spend next week preparing for winter and possible icy weather over the next three months.
A proclamation by Gov. Henry McMaster declares that Winter Weather Preparedness Week starts Sunday.
Emergency officials say residents should make sure pipes are insulated and they have fuel for any alternative heat sources if they lose power.
They should also check fireplaces and other heat sources to make sure they are working and don't have any dangerous leaks.
Carbon monoxide detectors should be checked too.
More news: SCHP: Driver dies in hospital after rear-ending unoccupied parked car, coroner identifies victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.