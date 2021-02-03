MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have asked a judge for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with fatally shooting two people during an anti-police protest in Kenosha in August.
Kyle Rittenhouse faces two counts of intentional homicide. He was arrested the day after the shootings but went free after he posted $2 million bail.
Conservative groups covered that cost. Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday alleging that Rittenhouse violated his bond after he failed to inform them that he has moved, preventing the court from monitoring his whereabouts. They filed a motion Wednesday asking Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase his bail by $200,000.
Rittenhouse's attorney says Rittenhouse is in a "safe house" due to threats.
