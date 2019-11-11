NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Some students in North Carolina may have their schedules impacted by weather this week due to potential snowfall.
Here are the current schools operating later in Western North Carolina:
- Avery Co. Schools - Opening 3 hrs late.
- Graham Co. Schools - Opening 2 hrs late.
- Jackson Co. Schools Blue Ridge District - Opening at 10:30 a.m.
- Jackson Co. Smokey Mountain District - Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Mitchell Co. Schools - Opening 3 hrs late.
- Swain Co. Schools - Opening 2 hrs late.
Mitchell Co. Schools have closed entirely for the day.
