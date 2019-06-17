Click here for updates on this story
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa (WNEP) -- State police have arrested a woman in Northumberland County for trying to kill two people with cigarettes laced with rat poison.
Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.
Young told investigators she did it in an attempt to kill the man and woman because they had fired her.
She's also accused of stealing and forging a check for $2500 from the couple.
Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.