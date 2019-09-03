Click here for updates on this story
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio -- (WCPO) -- A Green Township woman died after she was struck by lightning at Spring Grove Cemetery, according to the Hamilton County coroner’s report.
Danielle Brosius, 27, died on Friday, the report said. The coroner listed her cause of death as “lightning strike.”
