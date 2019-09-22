Woman missing after being released from mental health facility, making suicidal threats

Click here for updates on this story
North County, MO (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing 34-year-old Florissant woman who was recently released from a mental health facility.
Tan Ragland, 34, was reported missing after she was last seen just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Liberty Village in Florissant. She was driving a blue 2004 Honda Element with Missouri license plates of FS9E5W.
Ragland is about 5'6, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The missing woman was last seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and blue skinny jeans.
Police said the 34-year-old was going through the divorce and she was going to drive her car into a tree in rural area. Raglan has made two previous suicide attempts and recently found a gun.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
