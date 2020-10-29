GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman is recovering after a tree fell on her Thursday morning, according to a friend of the victim.
The incident happened on Windemere Drive in Greenville.
The victim's friend said injuries to her head required 12 staples to close. She also suffered arm and leg injuries, we are told
We're told the victim is awake and in good condition considering what happened to her.
MORE NEWS - PHOTOS: Trail of storm damage Zeta leaves behind in Upstate, Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.