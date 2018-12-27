Houghton Lake, MI (WXYZ) -- A woman lost control of her car after her windshield wipers frightened her dog in Houghton Lake.
Michigan State Police said that on Dec. 23, the 54-year-old woman was driving on I-75 when her German Shepherd jumped on the dashboard to bark at the wipers, causing her to lose control and roll her vehicle.
MSP says she received a minor injury and the dog is okay.
"If you are transporting a pet, make sure it's properly crated/restrained in the vehicle so something like this can't happen," MSP said.
