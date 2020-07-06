Woman turns 100, shares advice in trying year: "love everybody"

Click here for updates on this story
Prichard, AL (WALA) -- In this difficult year of 2020, with a pandemic and social unrest - Lillie Elliot, who turned 100 on Saturday, is sharing some of her advice.
“We’re so grateful to have her, she’s a blessing to us and we love her to death," Elliot's daughter, Regina Jones said.
A mother of 11, Elliot was born in 1920. To put that in some perspective, Woodrow Wilson was President, women voted for the first time in a presidential election, and the NFL played its first season.
On Saturday, family and friends threw Elliot and celebration and barbecue at her Prichard home. Elliot shared with FOX10 News so advice during this trying year.
"That's the only way we'll see Jesus, love everybody, enemies and whoever," Elliot said. "Let's love everybody. That's what I try to do. I try to love everybody. If they don't like me I still love them right on."
FOX10 News wishes Ms. Lillie Elliot a very happy birthday!
