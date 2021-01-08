Hotel Confrontation

This booking photo provided by Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California shows Miya Ponsetto. Ponsetto, who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on Dec. 26 , 2020 was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in her home state of California. She was jailed in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. It wasn't immediately clear what charges she might face. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel has been arrested in her home state of California.

Booking documents show that Miya Ponsetto was jailed Thursday in Ventura County.

The New York Police Department flew detectives out to speak with Ponsetto earlier Thursday.

That followed days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen’s family that she face criminal charges.

Ponsetto’s lawyer says her client is “emotionally unwell” and remorseful over the Dec. 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Manhattan’s Arlo Hotel.

