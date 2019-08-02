Click here for updates on this story
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) -- A woman with 21 active license suspensions was arrested following a traffic stop in Cheektowaga early Friday morning, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of George Urban Boulevard and Union Road in the Town of Cheektowaga, 34-year-old Jemaine Miller was found to have 21 active suspensions dating back to 2012.
Miller is charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle with ten or more suspensions as well as two separate vehicle and traffic violations. She is being held at the holding center pending her arraignment.
