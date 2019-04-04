Woodfin, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Woodfin has issued an alert for a missing woman and are asking for the public's help in locating her.
According to the police, 49-year-old Julialynn Ruth Veach was last seen on March 23.
Veach is 5'3" tall with brown or blonde hair and brown eyes.
Police say she could be traveling between Virginia and North Carolina possibly in a maroon 1999 Ford Taurus with license plate PLL-5857. Police say she could also be driving a silver 2012 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license plate PKB-1569.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Veach is asked to contact Detective Harris with the Woodfin Police Department at 828-253-4889 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
