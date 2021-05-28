HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that the Woodhill Drive connection to US Highway 25 and one southbound lane of US Highway 25 will close the week of June 6, 2021, for construction.
Officials say that this construction is part of Hendersonville's Water System Improvement Project. They say that motorists will be detoured to Fanning Bridge Road during these closures.
According to officials, work is set to begin on June 6, and the largest portion of work is expected to last five days. They ask that motorists follow signage and keep an eye out for crews working in the area. Woodhill Drive may experience closures until June 15, according to officials.
The City of Hendersonville, the Town of Fletcher and the NCDOT worked with contractors to cause the least amount of disruption to US Highway 25, according to officials.
Officials say that they expect no widespread water outages, but minor localized outages are possible. Individuals will receive additional information if a water outage does occur, according to officials.
For more information, please visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/water-sewer. Those with questions concerning the project may contact Hendersonville Water & Sewer at (828) 697–3073.
