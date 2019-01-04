Woodruff, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are responding to a crash in Woodruff, on Highway 146 North at Trammell Road.
Woodruff Fire reported one victim is trapped. Crews are still on scene and asking drivers to avoid the area.
Woodruff, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are responding to a crash in Woodruff, on Highway 146 North at Trammell Road.
Woodruff Fire reported one victim is trapped. Crews are still on scene and asking drivers to avoid the area.
Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.