NEW YORK (AP) — Workers have installed nearly 200 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square's New Year's Eve ball in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration.
The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with more than 2,000 crystal triangles of various sizes.
Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year's addition features a new "Gift of Happiness" design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.
The ball blazing with more than 32,000 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Eve to ring in 2021.
