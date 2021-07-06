THIS CORRECTS THAT BIG JAKE WAS CERTIFIED AS THE TALLEST HORSE IN 2010, NOT 2020 AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - Jerry Gilbert brushes Big Jake at the Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, Wisc., in this Friday, April 11, 2014, file photo. The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. WMTV reported Monday, July 5, 2021, that the 20-year-old Belgian named “Big Jake” died several weeks ago. Big Jake lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Big Jake was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010. The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.” (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)