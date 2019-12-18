Click here for updates on this story
BALTIMORE (WMAR) -- A local wellness center hosted a special birthday celebration.
Ezra Hill, a World War II veteran will be turning 109 years old.
When he visited the Loch Raven Outpatient Clinic on Tuesday for an appointment, they surprised him with a party.
He was joined by his wife, children and his retired doctor.
When asked about a message he wanted to share about life, he said "Do unto others, and you want others to do unto you."
Mr. Hill's birthday is Thursday December 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.