YANCEY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Yancey County Rescue Squad announces that the county will be under a curfew from 9:30 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
More news: Haywood County declares a State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Fred
YANCEY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Yancey County Rescue Squad announces that the county will be under a curfew from 9:30 p.m. tonight until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
More news: Haywood County declares a State of Emergency due to Tropical Storm Fred
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Multi-media Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.