13-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Girl Stabbed At Rockport Middle School

Click here for updates on this story
ROCKPORT, MA (WBZ) -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a female classmate outside of Rockport Middle School Monday morning before classes started.
It happened at 7:30 a.m. on Jerdens Lane. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The school was placed in lockdown as police worked to find the suspect, who ran following the stabbing.
A short time later, police found the 13-year-old suspect nearby.
After police found there was no further threat, the lockdown was lifted at 9 a.m. and the school day continued.
Parents were allowed to dismiss students for the day. There will be an increased presence at the school for the rest of the day as a precaution.
The 13-year-old boy will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.