10-year-old boy says bully slammed his head into ground

Click here for updates on this story
Portland, OR (KPTV ) -- A 10-year-old boy is left with stitches and staples in his head after he says a neighborhood bully slammed him to the ground.
Drake Camara said he’s had run-ins with the teenage bully before, but never like this.
“He picked me up by the chest and then he shoved me into the ground, hoping for a car to hit me," Camara said. "I couldn’t see anything because blood was all over my eyes, and chest hands, mostly my whole body."
“He told his little brothers to run right before the kid grabbed him,” said Drake’s mother, Melissa Camara.
Melissa says Drake and his two little brothers were walking home from school on Wednesday in southeast Portland when the bully started following them.
“The brutality of it is shocking, he picked him up by the chest and had his feet up in the air and jammed him down, head first in the street…right in front of an oncoming car,” Melissa said.
Drake said the attack happened right by Harrison Park School; he said the boy started picking on his little brothers.
“He started cussing at my little brother. If you need to, protect your younger siblings,” Drake said.
Drake said his little brother Quinn helped him up. Together, the three brothers ran home.
“The kids were all three screaming and crying. Three of them were convinced Drake was going to die,” Melissa said.
The family said they called 911 and Portland police.
“He had rocks and dirt in his scalp. The opening was about this big on his scalp…and tore all the way down through the protective lining of his scalp. He got 12 stitches and four staples,” Melissa said.
Now, the mother and her three brave boys are trying to heal and send this message:
“Bullying is never okay, picking on kids so much smaller is never okay,” Melissa said.
The alleged attack has been reported to Portland police, but at this point, officers could not give us any further details.
Many neighbors and friends have started a GoFundMe page to help out with Drake's medical expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.