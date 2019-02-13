75-year-old deadlifts over 100 pounds, second chance at life

Click here for updates on this story
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) -- At 75-years-old Bonnie Eichar is busting her bum in the gym three times a week. Her ultimate passion is dead-lifting.
“My love is lifting," said Eichar. "I love coming to this gym and lifting because when I lift I feel so powerful."
Eichar deadlifts 110 pounds and says she feels good and looks good, too.
“When I lift, I’m squeezing my glutes, so after a workout...," laughs Eichar. "Jennifer Lopez watch out, here comes Bonnie Eichar."
But, just nearly two years ago, Bonnie was a different person after finding out she had a 3 by 7 inch tumor.
“I didn’t know what to do with my life," said Eichar. "I was overweight, I was depressed, and actually in a way I was looking forward to dying.”
The tumor was pressing against her spinal cord and doctors said she needed a surgery that could kill her or leave her paralyzed. But, Bonnie woke up from that surgery and was more active than ever.
“So, I walk in the gym and the first thing he says, 'well you have to get down on the floor,' [and I say] 'no way in hell, no, no, no, because if I go down, i'm not going to get back up,'" said Eichar.
But Eichar and eventually lost more than 40 pounds. She says since she hit the gym she has a new life and perspective.
“Life is happening for me," said Eichar. "I'm 75-years-old just discovering life. It’s the most exciting thing in the world and if I can do it [anybody can do it].
In eight months of training, Bonnie has went from dead-lifting 10 pounds to 110 pounds.
“I love life as opposed to being prepared for death," said Eichar. I’m preparing for tomorrow, and this afternoon. It’s just exciting. I just want to grab everyone and say let’s get to the gym."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.