4-year-old girl dies after being struck by pickup truck in parking lot of Walmart

Auburndale (WFTS) -- A 4-year-old girl was killed Friday when she was accidentally hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of an Auburndale Walmart, according to police.
The little girl was following her grandmother as she returned her shopping cart to a cart corral when the accident happened.
The 4-year-old was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where she was later pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the Toyota Tundra stopped to let the grandmother cross in front of him and continued forward once she was clear. He never saw the girl, police say.
The driver heard a noise and immediately stopped.
Police say the incident appears to be accidental and at this time, no charges have been filed.
