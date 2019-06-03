(Meredith) - A 5-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture after someone threw a glass bottle from a moving car and struck the child in the head, according to police.
Karla Herrer was walking home from school with her older siblings in Corona, California on Friday when the driver of an SUV tossed the bottle out of the vehicle's window, KTLA reported.
"I just remember looking down and seeing my little sister on the ground," Maria Zosoyas told the station.
A witness who stopped to help said the child was bleeding from her head and nose.
Herrer is being treated in the intensive care unit at a children's hospital, where doctors are working to relieve pressure in her skull caused by brain bleed, according to her family. She also suffered a fracture to her collarbone.
"I feel really bad for her. She's at such a young age and she has to suffer through this, and she doesn't really know what's happening fully," said Zosoyas. "For my family, everyone's scared and angry, because whoever did this obviously was heartless. They didn't care."
The Corona Police Department said it is searching for the suspect, who was driving a large SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle, which was gray or silver, also had collision damage on the driver's side.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to called Corona police at 951-817-5837.
