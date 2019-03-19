94-year-old gym member proves age is just a number

Click here for updates on this story
Weaverville, NC (WLOS) -- At Work Out Anytime in Weaverville, it's not uncommon to see men and women of all ages lifting weights and doing cardio throughout the day.
But lately, the gym has acquired a new member who is not their typical customer.
"How old am I? I'm 39 years, 662 months," Margaret Morrow said with a smile.
Morrow is 94 years old, but that doesn't stop her from driving herself to the gym and getting her sweat on almost every day.
"I think 20 minutes is the most I've done," Morrow said. "I'm not old. I don't feel old."
And even though she can walk the treadmill on the second lowest setting, she proves that any effort can lead to results.
"I lost six (pounds) the last time and another pound this week," she said.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.