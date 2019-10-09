Click here for updates on this story
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) -- Buffalo police say a 6-year-old boy was stabbed a number of times, Wednesday morning, on Purdy Street in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.
The boy was rushed to Oishei Children's Hospital. His wounds are said to be non-life threatening.
His mother, 33, who has not been identified, is now in Buffalo Police custody.
Police say the mother has a number of "self-inflicted" stab wounds.
"We did recover the weapon," Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.
According to police, a neighbor called police about the attack, but police did not elaborate about the initial call.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
