ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The US Army Corps of Engineers is drawing up a new master plan for Lake Hartwell and they're looking for the public's input.
The new plan will replace one that's been in place since the 1980s and will guide the Corps on how they're manage the land moving forward.
The 55-page draft prioritizes work in these areas:
- Increase the benefit of all project lands and waters for recreation, fisheries, and wildlife.
- Manage the existing natural resources and recreation facilities in compliance with all pertinent laws, regulations, and policies.
- Develop and manage the area for maximum enjoyment of the recreating public to the extent compatible with other authorized purposes.
- Protect and conserve the existing native wildlife species and improve habitat now and in the future.
- Manage habitat for fish, game, and non-game species, thereby providing a quality hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing experience.
- Protect and conserve Government property from erosion through natural resource management and fostering good stewardship by minimizing encroachments and other unauthorized uses.
- Inform the public about the project and resource management purposes and objectives.
- Integrate fish and wildlife management practices with other natural resource management practices while working closely with state and local natural resource agencies
- Identify safety hazards or unsafe conditions, correct infractions and implement safety standards in accordance with EM 385-1-1.
- Encourage hunting and fishing participation through special events, habitat management, programs and other outdoor recreation pursuits compatible with project purposes.
- Preserve and protect important cultural, ecological, and aesthetic resources in compliance with existing federal statutes and regulations.
- Detect invasive species and minimize impacts to authorized project purposes in a cost-effective and environmentally sound manner.
We stopped by Lake Hartwell Outdoor Center -- a busy bait shop on SC-24 in Anderson -- to find out what local anglers want to see.
"I don't want more people, but they're coming and we can't stop it," said licensed fishing guide Preston Harden.
The Corps' draft says if a new plan is not adopted, then existing facilities will begin to deteriorate from overuse. This comes after they counted more than 9 million visitors to the lake last year.
With more people visiting, they're also looking at adding more recreation options, like swimming beaches, playgrounds and picnic shelters. The plan also notes people are becoming more interested in facilities on the land they outgrant -- or loan -- to other groups, including cabins and marinas.
Harden said the corps knows what they're doing. They started installing more boat ramps a decade ago.
"I thought it was a waste of money 10 years ago, but I see it's all being utilized and they're probably going to be playing catchup in a few more years," he said.
But some worry the corps won't be able to keep up.
Gage swilling, an employee at Lake Hartwell Outdoor Center, said he doesn't think the corps can keep up. He tells us he sees debris in the water and there's not enough fish to go around.
"I'd rather make that drive to be able to get better experience rather than be on my own lake just because it's such rough and hard conditions," he said.
Swilling worries lackluster fishing trips will keep tourists from coming back.
"The first kind of southern fishing experience for them and they lose that," he said.
But he hopes the new plan changes that because the better the lake, the better the business.
"With warmer weather, more people coming out. It really does help a lot."
You can submit your comments to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until May 28 at noon by mail or by email at the addresses below:
- 100 W Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 30643 Attn: PMP: Cynthia Gose
- CESASPlanning@usace.army.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.