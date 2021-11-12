GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina manufacturers are coming up with innovative solutions to one of the industry's biggest problems: the labor shortage.
Experts say tech could help companies fill in gaps in their workforce.
Carr's nonprofit connects manufacturers with resources to be competitive. He said solutions that help companies digitize, also called industry 4.0, will be crucial moving forward.
"They help manufacturers reduce cost [and] improve productivity," Carr said.
Tech like this isn't being shipped in from Silicon Valley. Rather, it's being made right here.
Greenville-based company WYCO
creates robot arms that can be used in production. A spokesperson said this type of technology is called collaborative because it's designed to work alongside people.
He also said interest in their products has been growing.
Gemba Systems
is another Greenville business that helps companies digitize.
Their augmented reality glasses are on display at the convention and can be used to help expedite training.
The lenses were set up to recognize parts on an engine, allowing on-screen prompts to show a user how to change the spark plugs.
Stanfield Gray, the founder of Dig South
, keeps track of tech trends in the region and helps businesses connect with the latest advancements. He's attending the conference and said South Carolina is becoming a tech hub.
"You can grow and scale a company in the south now and that was very difficult to do 10 to 15 years ago," Gray said.
While technology can help expedite production when companies are short-staffed, experts said the state needs to keep investing in its workers.
"There's a great workforce that's here that maybe doesn't have the training, [but] they have the skills," Gray said.
Carr said getting workers ready for the jobs coming in is their priority right now.
"I think what we need to do is make sure that we've got all the programs available to make sure that we've got qualified workers," he said.
"You don't have to go to California for these folks," Carr said. "They're here. They're in the upstate. They're in the midlands. They're in South Carolina."
