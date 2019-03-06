Click here for updates on this story
Idaho (KIVI/KSAW) -- On February 27, Larry Borchardd says he was on a routine route to drive West Canyon Elementary students home when he got a massive headache and lost his vision.
"The last thing I really remember is trying to get the bus parked safely and take care of the kids," said Bochardd.
That's when two young boys sprang into action.
"I went up there and I said, 'hey Larry, you ok?' And he said, 'kids, sit down.' So Jacob said, 'call 9-1-1,'" said Tyler Thompson, West Canyon Elementary fifth grader.
"It was just a normal bus ride and my friend Larry had a little heart attack or a stroke," said Jacob Farris, West Canyon Elementary fourth grader.
Farris says he knew there was only one thing to do.
"I was thinking of the criminal justice shows, and then I was thinking 9-1-1 and I'm telling them call it now."
The boys say they helped tell dispatch where they were located.
Now they've been honored with coins from first responders at a special assembly for their bravery.
"He's so nice to me and he's an amazing bus driver," said Thompson.
"I feel happy and I missed him; he's my best friend," said Farris.
"They're my heroes. I get very emotional when I talk about them and what they did... they did for me, you know, and I was trying to do what was best for them," said Bochardd.
