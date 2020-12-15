Zach Prelutsky joined the FOX Carolina News team in December 2020.
I am from St. Louis, Missouri and moving to Greenville from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where I spent three years working at WEAU.
I graduated From the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in Broadcast Journalism
The Fun Stuff
- On the weekends, I love to relax and get out and explore.
- My favorite movie is The Dark Knight
- My favorite kind of music is Country
- My favorite food is Toasted Ravioli
Do you have any…
- Hidden talents? I played the stand-up bass throughout school and traveled with the orchestra performing concerts and competitions.
- Hobbies? Playing golf, cooking, hanging out with friends, and watching the St. Louis Blues, Cardinals and Illinois Fighting Illini.
- Pets? A dog, Kiva, back home in St. Louis with the parents.
- Children? No
More
What was the most memorable story you’ve covered? I covered a first-degree intentional homicide trial within my first three months in the industry. It was a lot of learning and a lot of late nights, but will never forget the wildness of the situation, which captured the interest of Dateline and other true crime platforms, and being able to cover that by myself.
