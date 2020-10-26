For this evening we're looking at mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog developing and lows in the 50s. One last dry day on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Skies remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows upper 50s for the mountains and lows in the low 60s for the Upstate.
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will affect us beginning Wednesday then last through Thursday into Friday morning. Right now it looks like around 2" to 4" of rain with a low threat for severe weather Thursday morning.
The rain tapers off Friday morning and the weather looks great Saturday for Halloween before another chance for showers move in Sunday. We'll see highs in the 60s with 50s in the mountains and lows in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.