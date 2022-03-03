Officer investigating rape report hurt when suspect’s gun discharges, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said an officer investigating a rape report was injured after a suspect’s gun went off during a struggle Thursday morning.

Police went to a home on Atkinson Street for the report of rape around 7:14 a.m., according to the department. While on scene, officers questioned a possible suspect who reached into his pockets where a handgun was hidden.

We’re told an officer tried to gain control of the gun and it accidentally discharged, injuring the officer.

Police said no one was seriously hurt, however, the officer was treated at Mission Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The suspect, later identified as Jamal Marqui McDaniel, 43, of New York, was in custody for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the department. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries believed to be related to a struggle over the gun with officers but were later determined to be pre-existing.

Police mentioned McDaniel tried to escape while receiving treatment but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Asheville PD said at this time, Special Victims Detectives are investigating the sexual assault, and Major Case Detectives are investigating charges related to the firearm while Forensic Technicians process the scene.

McDaniel is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $20,000 secure bond and a domestic violence hold.

