Helping the homeless with hygiene in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clean Start in Anderson is helping make a difference the best way possible for those considered most vulnerable in the community.

Homeless people can drop in for a shower and laundry every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“Well, they’ve been very helpful for me,” said Destiny Shafer, a woman who deals with homelessness.

The goal for people who stop by is to feel welcomed and treated like human beings.

“You never know when some kind of tragedy is going to hit us,” said Norene Smith, director of Clean Start “We hope that we’d have some help from somebody else.”

Anyone who comes in for help will feel seen.

“I was homeless in 2017 and then in 2019 again, and I’ve been homeless since then,” said Shafer.

Clean Start operates solely off donations.

New and gently used clothes, toiletries, towels, non perishable food items are appreciated if you can give. You can also donate money to the center.

All donations can be dropped off to clean start at 219 Townsend Street.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.