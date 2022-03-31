Advertisement

Helping the homeless with hygiene in Anderson

By Jarvis Robertson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clean Start in Anderson is helping make a difference the best way possible for those considered most vulnerable in the community.

Homeless people can drop in for a shower and laundry every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“Well, they’ve been very helpful for me,” said Destiny Shafer, a woman who deals with homelessness.

The goal for people who stop by is to feel welcomed and treated like human beings.

“You never know when some kind of tragedy is going to hit us,” said Norene Smith, director of Clean Start “We hope that we’d have some help from somebody else.”

Anyone who comes in for help will feel seen.

“I was homeless in 2017 and then in 2019 again, and I’ve been homeless since then,” said Shafer.

Clean Start operates solely off donations.

New and gently used clothes, toiletries, towels, non perishable food items are appreciated if you can give. You can also donate money to the center.

All donations can be dropped off to clean start at 219 Townsend Street.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials are still working to solve an 8-year-old murder case.
Tracking the Case: Investigators still don’t know who killed Emery Williams
The coroner identifies the name of a crash victim in Greenville County.
Coroner identifies the name of crash victim
One person was injured after a shooting in Laurens.
One person injured after shooting in Laurens
A nonprofit is providing a clean space for the homeless.
Nonprofit helps homeless in Anderson