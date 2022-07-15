Hundreds of jobs saved after company sells Greenwood facility

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm) announced that the company has entered into an agreement to sell its Greenwood site to a real estate firm.

Fujifilm has operated in the Upstate for more than 30 years but one year ago, the company announced it would shut down the Greenwood facility in September of 2022.

Now, Fujifilm says it has agreed to sell the building to an affiliate of Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will keep 300 employees on site.

“Fujifilm arrived in Greenwood over 30 years ago, and we look forward to continuing as a major employer and a good neighbor in the community,” said Jun Higuchi, president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, president and CEO, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Chairman, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We look forward to working with Phoenix Investors to create a productive and enjoyable working environment for our valued employees.”

The company also announced the facility will increase production of its “quick-snap” one time use cameras to meet growing demand from younger customers.

To apply for open positions with Fujifilm, click here.

