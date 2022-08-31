Gaffney Police provide safety tips amidst uptick in crypto scams

(Pixabay)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney Police say they’ve noticed an uptick in scams involving cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Authorities say they’re advising people to use caution when dealing with phone calls, social media, and emails related to the transfer of funds.

Gaffney Police say if you’re a victim of one of these scams – your funds are more than likely being transferred to banks overseas, where police action is limited.

For questions and concerns, police say to visit the Federal Trade Commission website.

