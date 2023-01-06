Greater Greenville Sanitation ending recycling pickup due to cost

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greater Greenville Sanitation District is ending recycling collection in March, citing the rising cost.

Steve Cole, the executive director of Greater Greenville Sanitation, said the cost of collection and disposal for recyclable items is more than four times the cost of garbage.

The district, which provides waste management services to more than 60,000 customers, is funded by fees and property taxes.

Although recycling collection will end on Mar. 30, the district said it will not change the millage or fees that residents and businesses in the district pay. Cole said the savings from eliminating recycling pickup will be invested in automated garbage and yard waste collection equipment.

Customers can keep the blue carts or recycling dumpsters for garbage overflow if needed, or you can contact Greater Greenville Sanitation to pick up the bins.

Recycling can be dropped off at centers across Greenville County. Click here for a list of locations.

