‘I am outraged:,’ Congressman Edwards releases statement on suspected Chinese balloon in U.S.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Congressman Chuck Edwards released a statement regarding the way the U.S. has responded to the suspected Chinese balloon that was spotted in the country.

According to the Pentagon, the object was reported earlier in the week and officials say it is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment.

Congressman Edwards said the following statement in response to the situation:

“I am outraged at this unprecedented Chinese invasion of American airspace. This is happening because we have a weak president who garners no respect from the Chinese Communist Party. Our Constitution grants immediate authority only to the president to take action. As soon as citizens are out of harm’s way, President Biden needs to act with all haste to bring this balloon and any others down and capture their surveillance equipment intact. In the long run, it is critical that we reduce our dependence on China. That is why I voted for legislation to establish the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. I expect that work to reveal many elements of our relationship with China that must be addressed.”

