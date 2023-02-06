Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A Sandwich(tcw-wvue)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love...

Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant says customers can visit any of the participating locations to redeem the offer during store hours.

“We can’t think of a better way to share the love this Valentine’s Day than with a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Matt Webber, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Simpsonville, Chick-fil-A Mauldin and Chick-fil-A NE Main St. “We want to show our loyal guests how much we appreciate them.”

Chick-fil-A says the promotion will run from Feb 13-18.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic medical examining room
DHEC offers free HIV/STD testing for National Awareness Day
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: Second full week of testimony in Murdaugh trial begins
Judge makes decision on financial evidence
Judge makes decision on financial evidence
Upstate brand heads to New York Fashion Week
Upstate brand heads to New York Fashion Week