Upstate school district announces schedule change due to weather

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County School District officials announced that Friday, March 3, 2023, will be an eLearning day for all students.

Officials said the schedule change is due to the forecast from the National Weather Service and the risk of hazardous weather conditions.

According to officials, students will not have to make this day up later in the year since they can log on to their devices and complete assignments.

For updates regarding school closings, you can visit https://www.foxcarolina.com/weather/closings/

