Mom files restraining order after she says teacher’s aide slammed her son’s finger in a door

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother is demanding school leaders take action after she says a teacher’s aide slammed the classroom door on her son’s finger so hard, he had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident unfolded at Killian Elementary School. The mother who does not wish to be identified says her six-year-old son’s finger is now broken, and his arm is in a cast.

The mother says her son was in his special needs class when the incident happened.

Now, she’s asking that the teacher’s aide be removed from her son’s classroom immediately.

The child’s mother says before this incident her son asked to be put in timeout because he was getting overwhelmed and needed to be by himself.

“He was standing in the doorway. The teacher’s aide went to the door, closed the door and noticed something was stuck in the door, and still slammed it close. He said he did yell the first time, he ignored it and proceeded to close the door completely, which that’s what broke his finger,” said the mother.

She says school officials originally told her that her son just needed stitches, but when she arrived at the hospital, she learned it was much more.

She said, “He’s in a cast right now. He’s restricted now, he’s already restricted because he has a rare condition. He has a trachea and a g-tube and now this. It’s just so much that he’s had to endure in his short life span.”

Now she’s demanding the teacher’s aide be removed from

her son’s classroom, but she says her requests so far have fallen on deaf ears.

“That was actually mentioned to me that there short staffed at the moment, but short-staffed or short some children, which one? Because you won’t have no children filling these schools because parents don’t feel safe sending their children to school anymore,” she said.

The mom is looking to take legal action and has petitioned for a restraining order against the teacher’s aide. WIS did reach out to district leaders, and they’re currently looking into this incident and are working to get in touch with the mother.

