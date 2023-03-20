Overturned RV shuts down section of I-26 west near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are working to remove an overturned RV that shut down part of I-26 west Monday afternoon.

Officials said the RV overturned near mile marker 35. They added that no injuries were reported following the crash.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash or when traffic could return to normal. We will update this story as we learn more.

