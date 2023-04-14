LIVE: Sheriff discusses drug and weapons investigation in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Friday afternoon to discuss details about a recent investigation.

Deputies said two arrests have been made related to narcotics and weapons.

Sheriff Chuck Wright will release more details at 3 p.m. A livestream will be available at the top of this article.

Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Two charged after traffic stop
Upstate county receives money to fix bridges
