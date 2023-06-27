Spartanburg school district approves $2,500 raise for teachers

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 5 said they have approved a major raise for teachers and staff.

On Monday night, the board of trustees passed the district’s proposed budget for 2023-24. It includes a $2,500 raise for all District 5 teachers on the salary scale in addition to their annual step raise.

Raises for other district employees include a state-mandated 15 percent increase for bus drivers, a 4 percent increase for administrators, and a 5 percent increase for all other staff.

“Our teachers and staff work extremely hard, and they deserve to be rewarded for how they impact our students every day,” Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary said.  “This is just one way we can show them our appreciation.”

The budget also includes $200,000 to improve school security and the creation of dozens of new positions in the district to accommodate growth.

